    Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shares Apple's vision for India's digital journey

    The tech giant is eyeing India's massive market, aiming to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years. Apple is looking to potentially make India a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices by targeting the country's expanding middle class to power sales growth.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 9:44 PM IST

    Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the national capital during which the latter and his team shared the company's strategic and long-term partnership with and in India's digital journey.  

    In a Twitter post, the Union Minister said: "We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app and innovation economy and job creation."

    Cook, who on his first trip to India in seven years, appreciated PM Modi's vision in recognizing the potential of electronics manufacturing in India so many years ago. During his current visit, Cook opened Apple's first retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday.

    Apple's new stores in Mumbai and Delhi come at a time when the company is trying to deepen its retail push in India. The company reached a new record of nearly $6 billion in sales for the year ended March 31. India is also home to factories that produce 5 per cent of total iPhones as Apple diversifies its supply chains away from China. The tech giant is eyeing India's massive market, aiming to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years. Apple is looking to potentially make India a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices by targeting the country's expanding middle class to power sales growth.

    Apple is wooing the Indian market with a promise to double the employment base in the country through its vendors to around 2 lakh gradually. For this, Cook sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India, a government source said. 

    With Agency Inputs

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
