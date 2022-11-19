'We'll hire some Twitter ex-employees': Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk

Following chaotic situation at Twitter, India's microblogging site rival Koo said that he will hire some of ex-Twitter employees. Taking to Twitter, the co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka also added that Koo is expanding and is looking for some people to join the team.

Koo, an Indian microblogging service, intends to step up and hire former Twitter staff. This happens on the same day that Elon Musk's ultimatum to his employees finally expires, according to reports that Twitter is seeing a major departure of staff members.

Mayank Bidawatka, a co-founder of Koo, revealed his plans to hire former Twitter employees as the #RIPTwitter campaign gained traction on Twitter. According to Bidawatka, he is ready to accept the Twitter workers who have either been let go or left willingly after Musk instructed them to "go hard" or go.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression.”

Recently, Koo revealed that it has surpassed 50 million downloads. The platform was introduced in March of 2020, just before the Covid-19 epidemic in India. Koo has been attempting to establish itself in local communities by promoting local languages. Koo recently asserted that it has grown to become the second-largest microblog accessible to the global community, behind Twitter. Platforms like Twitter, Gettr, Truth Social, Mastodon, and Parler are competitors for the firm.

Koo has customers from more than 100 countries at this time, including the US, UK, Singapore, Canada, Nigeria, UAE, Algeria, Nepal, Iran, and India. Koo is now accessible in 10 languages. Koo claims to have given lakhs of green self-verification ticks and 7,500+ yellow eminence ticks (the equivalent of a blue Twitter tick) since the app's inception.

