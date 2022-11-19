‘Freedom of speech, not reach’: Elon Musk announces Twitter’s new policy to tackle ‘hate tweets’

Since taking over Twitter three weeks ago and giving a rough start with a spate of controversial decisions, Musk himself has been at the center of criticism, and every day is just another story about turmoil brewing at the Twitter headquarters. In a series of tweets, the billionaire said the new Twitter policy is freedom of speech and not freedom of reach, pointing out that "hate tweets" will be max deboosted.

In response to a wave of resignations following a "ultimatum" to commit to a "hardcore" work environment, Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday announced a new content control policy and restored several accounts.

The billionaire pointed out that "hate tweets" will be severely deboosted in a series of tweets, asserting that the new Twitter policy is one of freedom of expression rather than freedom of reach. As a result, Twitter will reduce the number of people who encounter "hate speech" and the number of advertisements that show alongside it.

Also Read | 'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: "Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet."

As the Twitter accounts of comic Kathy Griffin and right-leaning pundit Jordan Peterson were restored, Elon Musk sent another tweet stating that he had not yet decided whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on the social media network. After promising to lift the restriction imposed during the violence at the Capitol, Musk later published a Twitter poll on whether former US President Donald Trump's account should be restored.

Also Read | After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

The new content moderation policy was announced amid resignation of employees, including engineers. In order to prevent misunderstanding about who still has access to the company's property, Twitter also closed its offices until Monday, according to sources.

Also Read | 'Reinstate Donald Trump?' Elon Musk begins Twitter poll, let users decide