    'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

    Twitter users started trending #RIPTwitter as the company’s offices have been temporarily closed till November 21 and employees have lost access to the office buildings. This comes as a majority of Twitter employees are likely planning to leave their jobs after Musk's ultimatum to either go 'hardcore' or go home with severance pay.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company. This comes immediately after the new owner, Elon Musk, gave his workforce the choice to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or quit. #RipTwitter has begun to trend on the social media platform amidst all the commotion. This comes in as worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate.  

    The "RIP Twitter" comes after hundreds of employees resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Elon Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company. Currently, the firm is going through a lot of turmoil. The hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and the salute emoji were used by employees, often referred to as "Tweeps," to tweet about their resignations.

    Elon Musk, who is the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has drawn criticism for making significant changes to the social networking firm that he recently paid $44 billion for. His attempts to restructure Twitter have been plagued by instability and setbacks, and early this month he dismissed half of the company's 7,500 employees, did away with a work-from-home policy, and instituted lengthy hours. 

    Twitter had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

