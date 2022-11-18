After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

Musk had spelled out an ultimatum to the tweeps that they will have to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" or else they can take a severance package of three months' pay.

A day after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent an ultimatum to its Twitter employees to commit to "long hours at high intensity" or leave, hundreds of employees at the social media giant have reportedly decided to quit the company.

According to reports, a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, revealed that nearly 42 percent of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!"

A quarter said they had chosen to stay "reluctantly," and only 7 percent of the poll participants said that they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the new Twitter chief was meeting top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee.

While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

"Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," the message read.

Since the takeover, it has been a chaotic two weeks for Twitter employees. Long hours have already become a norm in the company. Earlier this month, Twitter laid off half of its workforce shortly after Musk took control of the social media company. Then he rehired several employees, noting that firing them was a mistake.