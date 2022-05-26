Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to pay $150 million penalty over alleged violations of privacy of users' data

    Twitter to pay USD 150 million penalty over alleged violations of privacy of users data
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Twitter will pay a USD 150 million fine and implement new measures to satisfy federal authorities' charges that the social network failed to protect users' data privacy during a six-year period.

    On Wednesday, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Twitter. Twitter is accused of violating a 2011 FTC ruling by misleading users about how well it maintained and safeguarded the privacy and security of their nonpublic contact information, according to the authorities.

    From May 2013 until September 2019, Twitter informed users that their phone numbers and email addresses were being collected for account security purposes. However, it neglected to disclose that it would also utilise the information to enable corporations to send targeted web adverts to platform users, according to the authorities.

    In a federal complaint filed Wednesday, the authorities also said that Twitter fraudulently stated that it conformed with US Privacy accords with the European Union and Switzerland, which restrict corporations from processing user information in ways that contradict the reasons approved by users.

    The settlement's $150 million penalty and specified additional compliance procedures must be authorised by a federal court in California. According to the FTC's 2011 decision, major flaws in Twitter's data security allowed hackers to obtain unlawful administrative control of Twitter, including access to nonpublic user information.

    In reality, in addition to utilising people's phone numbers and email addresses for the purportedly protective objectives, Twitter utilised the information to give individuals customised adverts, which enriched Twitter by the millions.

    More than 140 million users submitted Twitter their email addresses or phone numbers for security reasons during the time period covered by the lawsuit.

    The latest ruling prohibits Twitter from utilising the phone numbers and email addresses it illegally gathered to promote advertising, in addition to imposing a $150 million civil penalty for violating the 2011 order.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
