Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk's 'halted' takeover

    Despite the conversations with Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal stated that the firm is focusing on business as usual. "We're going through the deal," Agrawal explained. "Both our teams and I am staying focused."

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk s halted takeover gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's prospective purchase of Twitter hovered over the company's annual investor conference Wednesday, despite officials' attempts to keep queries about the transaction to a minimum. Investors questioned what would happen to their shares if the deal went through. Executives on the call declined to comment, saying the matter will be discussed at a later date.

    Twitter CEO Agrawal attended the meeting on Wednesday, along with a few other officials, to answer shareholder questions. He began by stating that they would not address the transaction, but he then stated that the deal is moving forward.

    Despite the conversations with Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal stated that the firm is focusing on business as usual. "We're going through the deal," Agrawal explained. "Both our teams and I am staying focused."

    Also Read | 'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    Two right-wing organisations that purchased a small number of shares in order to make board suggestions also urged Musk to support their viewpoints. One of the organisations accused Twitter of employing men and White people unfairly, while another said the firm was excessively harsh in how it regulated right-wing views on Twitter, something Musk has discussed.

    On May 13, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the $44 billion acquisition was "temporarily on hold" while he sought additional information concerning the number of bogus Twitter accounts. Last week, the business stated that it was still committed to the acquisition at the agreed-upon price. However, investors remain dubious, as Twitter's shares ended at $35.76 on Tuesday, marking a 34% discount to the $54.20 per share transaction price.

    Also Read | Explained: What are spam bots and why are they a deal-breaker for Elon Musk

    While the virtual annual meeting will feature a question and answer session on Wednesday, a Twitter representative stated that the firm will not address questions on the purchase. Twitter shareholders will vote on five stockholder proposals, all of which are opposed by management, including one requesting that the firm prepare a report on its impact on civil rights and another on its lobbying operations.

    According to Donna Hitscherich, a finance professor at Columbia Business School, the conference itself will not be "especially significant" to Musk's acquisition deal. Even if shareholders accept any of the recommendations, she says it will be non-binding.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ideal for camping other activities Elon Musk owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs gcw

    'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    PM Modi in Japan: What Japanese industrialists think of PM Modi reforms

    PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director? - adt

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Government to present paperless Budget announces CM Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Punjab Government to present paperless Budget, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

    National education survey NAS 2022 throws up shocking results

    National education survey throws up shocking results

    ED raids Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's home, other locations in PMLA probe - adt

    ED raids Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's home, other locations in PMLA probe

    Pakistan govt deploys Army in Islamabad as Imran Khan comes with 'Azadi' March - adt

    Pakistan govt deploys Army in Islamabad as Imran Khan comes with 'Azadi' March

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 BoxOffice Collection Day 6 Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 80 crore drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 6: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film crosses Rs 80 crore

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon