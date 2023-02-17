Twitter shuts down Delhi, Mumbai office; Elon Musk asks staff to work from home: Report

Twitter, which fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. As per reports, the Musk-led social media company has shut two of its three offices in India and the staff have been asked to work from home.

After conducting mass layoffs in 2022, Elon Musk is now shutting Twitter offices. The Musk-led social media business has reportedly closed two of its three offices in India and requested the employees to work remotely. Of its 200+ employees in India, 90% had earlier been let go by Musk. Musk also closed the Twitter headquarters in Mumbai in addition to Delhi.

Despite this, the sources disclose that Twitter still has a Bengaluru branch that is mainly manned by engineers. Notably, Musk is closing locations in a number of nations, not just India. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO, has let go of staff members and shut down locations all over the globe, suggesting that he may be temporarily disregarding the Indian market.

Twitter has been struggling to run its business and control material ever since Musk dismissed staff members. Musk recently said that in order to maintain the business and guarantee its financial health, he might need until the end of the year.

Not only were the operations impacted, but after Musk took over the company, Twitter also failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco and London offices, was sued by numerous contractors for unpaid services, and auctioned off assets like bird statues and espresso makers to raise money.

Musk has even suggested that Twitter might go out of business and noted a "massive decline" in income as marketers leave the platform over worries about its capacity to screen out objectionable content. A number of important issues and controversies have also affected Twitter, with the most recent one happening earlier this month.

