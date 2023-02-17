Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter shuts down Delhi, Mumbai office; Elon Musk asks staff to work from home: Report

    Twitter, which fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. As per reports, the Musk-led social media company has shut two of its three offices in India and the staff have been asked to work from home.

    Twitter shuts down Delhi Mumbai office Elon Musk asks staff to work from home Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    After conducting mass layoffs in 2022, Elon Musk is now shutting Twitter offices. The Musk-led social media business has reportedly closed two of its three offices in India and requested the employees to work remotely. Of its 200+ employees in India, 90% had earlier been let go by Musk. Musk also closed the Twitter headquarters in Mumbai in addition to Delhi.

    Despite this, the sources disclose that Twitter still has a Bengaluru branch that is mainly manned by engineers. Notably, Musk is closing locations in a number of nations, not just India. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO, has let go of staff members and shut down locations all over the globe, suggesting that he may be temporarily disregarding the Indian market.

    Twitter has been struggling to run its business and control material ever since Musk dismissed staff members. Musk recently said that in order to maintain the business and guarantee its financial health, he might need until the end of the year.

    Also Read | Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

    Not only were the operations impacted, but after Musk took over the company, Twitter also failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco and London offices, was sued by numerous contractors for unpaid services, and auctioned off assets like bird statues and espresso makers to raise money.

    Musk has even suggested that Twitter might go out of business and noted a "massive decline" in income as marketers leave the platform over worries about its capacity to screen out objectionable content. A number of important issues and controversies have also affected Twitter, with the most recent one happening earlier this month.

    Also Read | 'It is exciting and...' Here's what Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said about ChatGPT

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads in United States gcw

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts including option to buy 370 additional jets official gcw

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts, including option to buy 370 additional jets

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts AJR

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    Tata owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus announces N Chandrasekaran gcw

    Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus, announces N Chandrasekaran

    Recent Stories

    Attack on India Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his revival of democracy remark AJR

    'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

    Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek', 'Kumkum' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way RBA

    Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon