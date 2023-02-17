Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

    Twitter says it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have a proper license. Twitter says the platform has been at the root of some of the most powerful grassroots movements. 

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads in United States gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Twitter on Wednesday became the first social media platform to allow cannabis companies to market their brands and products in the United States. The business previously restricted advertising to CBD topical products made from hemp, while Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all have a "no cannabis advertising policy" because marijuana is still unlawful on the government level. However, more states in the United States are moving towards allowing the sale of recreational cannabis, with 21 already on board.

    Twitter stated that it would allow cannabis businesses to promote so long as they had the appropriate licences, had gone through its clearance process, only targeted the regions where they had operating licences, and most importantly, did not target anyone under the age of 21.

    Also Read | Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Twitter announced the update in a blog and it says the platform has been at the root of some of the most powerful grassroots movements, "many of which have started with a single Tweet." Twitter recognises marijuana's recreational uses and in beverage categories including fast food, coffee, and liquor.

    “This is a pretty massive win for legal cannabis marketers,” multistate cannabis and medical marijuana company Cresco Labs said. Most pot companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter. Trulieve Cannabis Corp already launched a multistate campaign on the platform on Wednesday.

    Also Read | 'It is exciting and...' Here's what Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said about ChatGPT

    The most recent update suggests that Twitter is considering additional revenue-generating strategies after several marketers stopped using the platform in the wake of Elon Musk's official takeover in late October 2022. Among Twitter's top ad income customers were Apple and Amazon. Last year, the platform's ads were abruptly halted by both businesses. Musk directly contacted senior executives to try and work out a solution with the businesses.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts including option to buy 370 additional jets official gcw

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts, including option to buy 370 additional jets

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts AJR

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    Tata owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus announces N Chandrasekaran gcw

    Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus, announces N Chandrasekaran

    It is exciting and Here is what Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said about ChatGPT gcw

    'It is exciting and...' Here's what Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said about ChatGPT

    Recent Stories

    football europa league Manchester United is coming back Barcelona boss Xavi praises Ten Hag earns fans respect snt

    'Manchester United is coming back': Barcelona boss Xavi praises Ten Hag; earns fans' respect

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation

    Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival vma

    Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 Vidya Shakti Scheme announced Check out key announcements gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Vidya Shakti Scheme announced, Check out key announcements

    Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why - adt

    Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon