Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

Twitter says it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have a proper license. Twitter says the platform has been at the root of some of the most powerful grassroots movements.

Twitter on Wednesday became the first social media platform to allow cannabis companies to market their brands and products in the United States. The business previously restricted advertising to CBD topical products made from hemp, while Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all have a "no cannabis advertising policy" because marijuana is still unlawful on the government level. However, more states in the United States are moving towards allowing the sale of recreational cannabis, with 21 already on board.

Twitter stated that it would allow cannabis businesses to promote so long as they had the appropriate licences, had gone through its clearance process, only targeted the regions where they had operating licences, and most importantly, did not target anyone under the age of 21.

Twitter announced the update in a blog and it says the platform has been at the root of some of the most powerful grassroots movements, "many of which have started with a single Tweet." Twitter recognises marijuana's recreational uses and in beverage categories including fast food, coffee, and liquor.

“This is a pretty massive win for legal cannabis marketers,” multistate cannabis and medical marijuana company Cresco Labs said. Most pot companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter. Trulieve Cannabis Corp already launched a multistate campaign on the platform on Wednesday.

The most recent update suggests that Twitter is considering additional revenue-generating strategies after several marketers stopped using the platform in the wake of Elon Musk's official takeover in late October 2022. Among Twitter's top ad income customers were Apple and Amazon. Last year, the platform's ads were abruptly halted by both businesses. Musk directly contacted senior executives to try and work out a solution with the businesses.