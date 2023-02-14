'It is exciting and...' Here's what Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said about ChatGPT

Jassy aid that ChatGPT is exciting and he is interested to see what is possible with generative AI. He also pointed out that tech like this has been in the works at large and deeply technical companies.

Google, Microsoft, and many more businesses are building AI chatbots on their own or in collaboration with others. However, where is Amazon? The company has not been generating news or announcing its intentions to take on ChatGPT. It turns out that Amazon has long been developing an AI model similar to ChatGPT.

With its machine learning-based Alexa voice assistant, it is clear that Amazon has been a major participant in the AI industry. Even tools geared at developers are available. However, it is understandable why some of Amazon's followers would not be persuaded by Jassy's assertion, particularly in light of the fact that other tech competitors are moving quickly to get on the AI bandwagon.

Microsoft has invested billions in Open AI to get quick access to ChatGPT which has already been integrated into Office, Edge and Bing Search. Bard, an internal Google solution, appears to be a work-in-progress and a half-baked product at this time. Even companies like Alibaba and Opera are experimenting in this field.

Jassy said that Amazon is seeking to collaborate with small businesses to bolster its AI arsenal when asked about its AI intentions to compete with smaller brands. But once more, the specifics were omitted, which undoubtedly caused concern among those working in the sector.

