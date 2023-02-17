Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, will become the next CEO of Alphabet-owned YouTube following Susan Wojcicki's announcement that she will be stepping down from her role as the head of the video-sharing platform. Here's everything you need to know about him.

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian American YouTube executive, is taking over as the head of the Google-owned video sharing platform. With this, Mohan will join a select group of Indian-born global tech leaders that includes Sundar Pichai of Google company Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Arvind Krishna of IBM, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe.

    Mohan is taking over from Susan Wojcicki whose departure marks an end of an era at the world's largest video platform.The 54-year-old said in her blog post that she will give her family, her health, and the personal initiatives she is passionate about top priority. Wojcicki served as executive vice president for advertising products at Google before being named YouTube's CEO in 2014. She announced that the platform's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will take over as the new CEO.

    Indian-American Neal Mohan previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. Neal Mohan began working for Google, which controls YouTube, in 2008. Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together on initiatives for almost 15 years. As a result of Google's purchase of DoubleClick in 2007, he entered the company and eventually attained the position of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He was named YouTube's chief product officer in 2015.

    He obtained his electrical engineering bachelor's degree from Standford University in the United States in 1996. Later, in 2005, he obtained his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He is a board member for the clothing and design business Stitch Fix in addition to YouTube. He is a member of the 23andMe genetic research company's board of directors.

    According to Firstpost, Neal Mohan, an executive who is Indian-American, has received $100 million incentive from Google to deter him from taking a job at Twitter. He got a payout of $100 million at the time, according to a TechCrunch story, and given the price of Google stock at the time, according to Business Insider, those shares are probably now worth around $150 million.

