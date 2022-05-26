Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomatoes cost Rs 80/Kg in Delhi, other vegetables 50% costlier; Here's why

    Tomatoes and other crops are currently more expensive owing to a supply shortage. Vegetable prices often rise with the rains, according to traders at Ghazipur mandi. According to them, the current quantity of tomatoes has decreased, which is why prices are rising.

    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Despite the government's efforts to reduce inflation in the country, vegetable costs remain on the high side. Tomatoes retail for Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi, with prices exceeding Rs 100 in some regions of the nation. In the national capital, lemon costs between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per kilogramme.

    Other veggies, like tomatoes and lemon, are selling at greater costs. Cauliflower costs Rs 120, potato costs Rs 40, onion costs Rs 35-40, brinjal costs up to Rs 80 per kg, capsicum costs Rs 100-130, spinach costs Rs 60 per kg, and carrot costs Rs 80.

    The current high inflation is affecting the ordinary man's pocketbook, and the poor are noticing a drop in their expenditures. Several impoverished people claim that their earnings have stayed constant while the prices of food and other necessities have skyrocketed. They stated that they are currently purchasing less commodities than they were previously.

    Buyers' monthly budgets have been impacted as a result of price increases. They, like onions, tomatoes, and other veggies, are making people cry due to skyrocketing prices. Because tomatoes are largely used for cooking in Indian households, increased costs have made them harder to purchase for middle-class people.

    Tomato prices are unlikely to reduce in the next three to four weeks, according to reports. Other veggies have also gotten more expensive as a result of the supply shortfall. Farmers have not planted new crops because they are afraid of losing money. Harvesting will take two to three months for even fresh plantings.

    Retail inflation in April hit an eight-year high of 7.79%, up from 4.23 percent in April 2021 and 6.97 percent in March 2022. Food inflation rose to 8.38 percent in April, up from 1.96 percent the previous month and 7.68 percent the previous year.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
