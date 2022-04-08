RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the eleventh consecutive time. This was the first monetary policy announcement in the new financial year that commenced on April 1 while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The interest rate or repo rate is the rate that the RBI charges when commercial banks borrow money from the country's central bank. The reverse repo rate is that charge that the RBI pays to commercial banks. Both are considered as benchmark interest rates in the country's economy.

“MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. MPC also voted unanimously to keep stance accommodative. Reverse repo rate hiked to ensure liquidity. RBI to restore liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to 50 bps, as it was pre-Covid. MSF Rate and Bank Rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

