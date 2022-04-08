Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor

    The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the eleventh consecutive time. This was the first monetary policy announcement in the new financial year that commenced on April 1 while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

    The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

    The interest rate or repo rate is the rate that the RBI charges when commercial banks borrow money from the country's central bank. The reverse repo rate is that charge that the RBI pays to commercial banks. Both are considered as benchmark interest rates in the country's economy.

    “MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. MPC also voted unanimously to keep stance accommodative. Reverse repo rate hiked to ensure liquidity. RBI to restore liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to 50  bps, as it was pre-Covid. MSF Rate and Bank Rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

    More details to follow. 

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Neu app to launch today Here s everything you need to know gcw

    Tata Neu app to launch today; Here's everything you need to know

    Meta reportedly making Zuck Bucks, but it won't be a cryptocurrency-dnm

    Meta reportedly making ‘Zuck Bucks’, but it won't be a cryptocurrency

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app gcw

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app

    CNG rates surged by Rs 2.5 per kg for the second straight day, Check the latest rates - adt

    CNG rates surged by Rs 2.5 per kg for the second straight day | Check the latest rates

    Probe ONGC for chosing private weatherman over IMD Petroleum ministry parliament panel

    Probe ONGC for choosing private weatherman over IMD, panel to Govt

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens - gps

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens

    Woman wanting to become a mother gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Woman wanting a baby gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Anil Deshmukh mastermind in money laundering case: ED tells Court-dnm

    Anil Deshmukh ‘mastermind’ in money laundering case: ED tells Court

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun's net worth will blow your mind; check out his salary, cars, house and more RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun's net worth will blow your mind; check out his salary, cars, house and more

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11 -adt

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon