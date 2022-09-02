Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Unmute set to deliver million stories

    Mohali based ﻿The Unmute aims to change this by believing and implementing strategies where news is best told in the form of stories and to build credibility on the basis of ethics that are the building blocks of journalism.

    First Published Sep 2, 2022

    Contemporary journalists work and routine revolves around, conduct interviews, take photos, capture audio and share it all on social media.

    Across the world,  news creators and reporters  are in the driving seat, courtesy the exponential growth of the News economy.

    The startup, founded in April 2021 by Tejinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Jyoti Bhamra. Founders coming from diverse and varied backgrounds, believed to help nano and micro reporters by manifesting cognizance skills for story telling and reporting.

    Majority of the news creators, who produce quality content, often don’t have access to tools, technologies, and techniques to reach their target market effectively. The company claims to have overcome this issue as well.

    With more than half a million followers on facebook, stabilizing one platform and maintaining a average profile on all other platforms,  The Unmute channel team of 30 inhouse reporters, coordinators, and 25 contractual reporters, is now all set to release 1 million stories.

    Rajpura Thermal Plant and surrounding water issue Rajpura thermal plant was built in 2014 and after 8 years people complain that it is affecting health. This issue is also related to air quality and economic social exclusion. Is Punjab's climate a priority issue for the government in the 2022 assembly elections or not? The Unmute's Harpreet Singh Kahlon's report presents a picture of Punjab https://www.google.com/url?q=https://youtu.be/VadonGNSRoI&source=gmail-imap&ust=1662620054000000&usg=AOvVaw0nAM-y6mZ6X9hvDp5Rvqvx

