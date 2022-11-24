Tata Group to acquire Bisleri for up to Rs 7,000 crore: Report

The Tata Group houses its consumer business under Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) which also sells packaged mineral water under the brand Himalayan and with brands as Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco in the hydration segment.

Bisleri International, the largest packaged water manufacturer in India, would be acquired by Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for around Rs 6,000–7,000 crore, according to various media reports. Furthermore, Ramesh Chauhan, chairman of Bisleri International, lacks a successor to carry the company to the next phase of growth. Three decades ago, Chauhan had also sold soft drink brands Thums Up, Limca and Gold Spot.

According to the media reports, the present management will remain in place as part of the Bisleri-TCPL agreement for two years. For the past two years, conversations have been ongoing with Tata.

Reports suggest that Chauhan said that selling Bisleri was still a difficult choice, but the Tata Group will nurture and care for it even more. "Despite the animosity displayed by other potential purchasers, I made up my decision because I respect the ideals and integrity of the Tata culture," he added.

Along with Tata Copper Plus Water, Tata Gluco+, and Himalayan bottled mineral water, the Tata group also distributes these products. After buying Bisleri, it will overtake the competition as the industry leader.

In 2022–2023, Bisleri is anticipated to earn a profit of Rs 220 crore on sales of Rs 2,500 crore. In 1993, Chauhan and his brother Prakash sold Coca-Cola their full line of aerated beverages. These include Maaza, Limca, Thums Up, Citra, and RimZim.

In Mumbai, Bisleri was established as an Italian brand in 1965. Chauhans later purchased the company in 1969. In India and its neighbouring countries, it now has 4,500 distributors and over 122 functioning factories.

