No more layoffs; actively hiring, recommend potential candidates: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, declared that the firm has stopped laying off employees and has begun recruiting once more after firing almost two-thirds of the 7,500 workers of the microblogging site in the first three weeks following his appointment. Musk also asserted that Twitter is currently looking for roles in engineering and sales at a meeting with staff members, according to The Verge. He also requested recommendations for possible applicants from the employees.

Musk did not specify which exact technical or sales roles the business was seeking, and the microblogging platform does not presently have any vacant openings listed on its website.

According to the story, Musk said, "In terms of crucial hiring, I would say individuals who are fantastic at creating software are the greatest priority." Although it would make sense to have "dual-headquartered" offices in Texas and California, the CEO claims that there are "no intentions" to locate the business's headquarters there, as he did with Tesla.

Musk warned staff that moving the company's headquarters to Texas "would play into the impression that Twitter has gone from being a left-wing to a right-wing company, which is not the truth."

Meanwhile, the relaunch of Twitter Blue, a service that allows users to become verified by paying $8 per month, has been postponed "until there is high confidence in eliminating impersonation," according to Elon Musk, the new CEO and owner of Twitter.

Elon Musk established Twitter Blue, a $8 per month service, soon after he took over Twitter, but allegedly it was utilised by numerous phoney verified accounts to impersonate well-known brands and people in order to perpetrate fraud.

