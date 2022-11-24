Air India's new grooming guidelines: Hair gel mandatory for males, females to avoid top knots or low buns

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India recently released another document outlining key changes in uniform guidelines, with the don'ts highlighted in a bold font. The carrier specified detailed look guidelines for its female cabin crew, which said they would not be allowed to style their hair into high top knots or low buns.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    In the latest, Air India issued a long list of guidelines for its crew under its new owner, Tata Group, including how they should groom themselves, reminiscent of the time when its flight attendants were among the most esteemed worldwide.

    Following the latest rules, Air India has made hair gel mandatory, advising male crew with deep receding hairlines or balding patches to maintain a clean shaved head/bald appearance. The airline added that the head must be shaved daily and that a crew cut is not permitted.

    For the female crew, Air India has advised not to wear pearl earrings during work, and only gold or diamond round-shaped earrings (no pearl) with no design or ornamentation will be permitted. Air India's female employees are also required to wear an optional bindi with a saree less than 0.5 cm in size, only one bangle with no design or stones, and no high-top knots or low buns in their hair.

    Also, the carrier recently released another document outlining key changes in uniform guidelines, with the don'ts highlighted in a bold font, as per reports. 

    Air India has specified very detailed look guidelines for its female cabin crew, which said that they would not be allowed to style their hair into high top knots or low buns; only four black bobby pins to be used; eyeshadow, lipstick, nail paint, and hair shade cards to be strictly followed (personal shades not permitted); sheer calf length stockings matching skin tone that are mandatory for flight duties with both saree and Indo-western wear, and so on.

    Regarding hair colour, the airline has added that both male and female crew members with grey hair must colour it regularly in a natural shade. "Fashion colours and henna are not permitted." It is not permitted to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck, or ankle.

    The guidelines further covered the dos and don'ts for social media influencers. When not on duty, the crew should not wear the uniform and its accessories. The previous grooming guidelines cover topics such as the code of conduct (crew shall not carry plastic bags or shopping bags in public), deportment, etiquette, personal hygiene, uniform carrying method, etc.

