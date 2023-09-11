Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more

    The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2023-24, designed to provide investors with a secure and flexible way to invest in gold, has opened its second tranche for subscription. With an extended tenure of eight years, SGBs offer an attractive fixed interest rate of 2.50 percent per annum

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The opportunity for investors seeking a secure avenue for investment in gold has arrived, as the second tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24 is now open for subscription, running until Friday, September 15. This government-backed scheme offers a limited-time window for investment. The issue price for this tranche has been firmly set at Rs 5,923 per gram of gold. However, tech-savvy investors opting for online subscriptions can enjoy a discount of Rs 50 per gram, making it an enticing proposition.

    What are Sovereign Gold Bonds?

    Sovereign Gold Bonds are denominated in grams of gold and provide an alternative to physical gold ownership. Launched in November 2015, the primary goal of this scheme is to reduce the demand for physical gold and encourage savings to flow into financial assets, thereby reinforcing India's financial infrastructure.

    Why invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds? 

    One of the notable features of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme for 2023-24 is its extended tenure, spanning eight years. Additionally, investors have the flexibility of premature redemption after the fifth year, aligning with the date of interest payment.

    Investment limits are structured to cater to various investor profiles. The minimum investment starts at just one gram of gold, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of individuals. At the upper limit, individuals can subscribe to a maximum of 4 kg, while Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and trusts, among others, enjoy higher limits of 4 kg and 20 kg per fiscal year, respectively.

    SGBs offer an attractive fixed interest rate of 2.50 per cent per annum, paid semi-annually on the nominal value. This characteristic appeals to both conservative and aggressive investors, according to experts.

    How to purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds?

    Acquiring these bonds is a straightforward process, especially when done online. Here are the steps to follow:

    Step 1: Log in to your net banking account.

    Step 2: Select 'e-Service' from the main menu and choose 'Sovereign Gold Bond.'

    Step 3: First-time investors should register, review the Reserve Bank of India's terms and conditions, and proceed. Enter the necessary details for the SGB scheme and the depository participant from NSDL or CDSL, which hosts the demat account.

    Step 4: Submit the registration form.

    Step 5: After registration, click on the 'Purchase' option in the header tab.

    Step 6: Input the subscription quantity and nominee details.

    Step 7: Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile phone to complete the process.

    Furthermore, SGBs can be acquired from the secondary market even after the last subscription date, through primary issuance by stock exchanges or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These bonds provide a secure and flexible way to invest in gold while enjoying periodic interest payments

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 10 fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 10 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 9 fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi Gurugram and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 9 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and other cities

    World Bank's G20 document praises India's remarkable progress; check details AJR

    World Bank's G20 document praises India's remarkable progress in DPI; key highlights

    Recent Stories

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 places to buy original Kanjivaram in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 places to buy original Kanjivaram in Bangalore

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    tennis Never imagined I would win 24 Grand Slams, says Novak Djokovic after US Open 2023 crown; WATCH full speech snt

    Never imagined I would win 24 Grand Slams, says Novak Djokovic after US Open 2023 crown; WATCH full speech

    Sky wouldnt fall if Adhir Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner gcw

    'Sky would not fall if...' Adhir Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner

    Who is Alba Baptista? Meet Chris Evans' 26-year-old wife; see pictures RBA

    Who is Alba Baptista? Meet Chris Evans' 26-year-old wife; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon