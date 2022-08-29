Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani Talks About Sharing Exciting Content to Grow Online

    A few years ago, who would have thought that social media would help talented people show their skills to the world online? Thanks to Instagram reels and YouTube, many young people have made successful careers as social media influencers. They talk about fashion, food, lifestyle, fitness, beauty, share their art (music, cooking, painting) and much more. One such person who has made the right use of the online platform is internet star is, Rohit Virwani.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Rohit Virwani has made a place for himself in the online world as a social media influencer who fascinates people with his fashion, travel and lifestyle content. Rohit is highly active on Instagram, which helps him keep his followers updated with everything happening in his life. Rohit believes that one must live life to the fullest. It is important to make the most of every moment. That is also the message he often gives via his online posts.

    As an online content creator, sharing interesting and unique content and growing followers are important. When social media influencer Rohit Virwani was asked how he manages to keep his profile exciting, which boosts his followers, he gave an interesting answer. Rohit says, "As a content creator, one must have a good vibe, pattern and appealing profile. Present your content in such a way that people instantly get attracted and follow you."

    Rohit shares that one must not overshare posts on a single day. Sometimes, one amazing post is enough to make people engage on your page. Currently, Rohit has over 122k followers on his Instagram page. His pics have thousands of likes, and his reels go viral in no time. His followers always praise his fashion sense, especially his shoes.

    The social media influencer also shares his travel and food pics on Instagram. It helps his followers get an idea of new places, explore, and have a good time. Rohit Virwani says he loves being an internet star and wants to keep doing what he loves. He has made some good online friends. He's living the fun life he always dreamt of.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
