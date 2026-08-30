Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Indian diaspora in Chicago and held bilateral talks with leaders from ADM, Shield AI, and Hyatt, focusing on boosting collaboration in agriculture, defence, and hospitality sectors.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Chicago-based Indian diaspora at the Consulate General of India's office. "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman interacted and addressed the vibrant Indian diaspora community based in Chicago at the Consulate General of India's office @IndiainChicago, today," the Ministry of Finance said on X.

High-Level Meetings with US Business Leaders

The engagement formed part of the Finance Minister's ongoing bilateral outreach in the city, where she also held a series of high-level meetings with prominent American business leaders across the agriculture, defence technology, and hospitality sectors.

Focus on Agriculture with ADM

Earlier in her meeting with ADM Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala, discussions focused on the company's long-standing footprint in India and avenues to deepen collaboration across agriculture, food processing, nutrition, and sustainable supply chains.

"The Union Finance Minister highlighted opportunities to further strengthen linkages with Indian farmers and expand regenerative and sustainable agriculture, while leveraging India's capabilities in food processing, innovation and emerging technologies. The discussions also covered opportunities for India to serve as a global hub for ADM's operations, including exports, technology and treasury functions, with GIFT IFSC offering potential opportunities for international financial and treasury operations," the Ministry said in a separate post on X.

Deliberations on Defence Tech with Shield AI

During a separate bilateral interaction with Shield AI Co-founder and President Brandon Tseng, deliberations centred on AI-enabled autonomy, unmanned systems, and next-generation defence solutions.

"The Finance Minister emphasised India's potential to serve not only as a major market but also as a global hub for developing, testing and manufacturing autonomous defence systems, leveraging its technology capabilities, skilled workforce and growing innovation ecosystem. The discussions also explored opportunities for deeper India-US collaboration in AI-powered autonomous platforms and unmanned aerial systems, including co-development and co-production, further strengthening strategic technology partnerships between the two countries," the Ministry noted.

Talks on Hospitality with Hyatt

The Finance Minister also held talks with Hyatt President and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Hoplamazian to review the group's ongoing expansion across the country's hospitality landscape.

The Ministry said, "FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted India's improving connectivity and infrastructure, which is opening up new tourism and commercial destinations, with Tier-II and Tier-III cities emerging as important centres of economic activity and travel. The Union Finance Minister also highlighted the growing opportunities in destination-led tourism, including spiritual, cultural, wellness, medical, nature and experiential tourism, and encouraged Hyatt to leverage its global expertise and asset-light model to deepen partnerships with Indian developers and investors. FM Smt. @nsitharaman also suggested exploring opportunities for talent development through the National Institute of Hospitality and GIFT City as a potential financing and treasury hub for Hyatt's growing India operations."