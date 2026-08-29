Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Mondelez International's COO Luca Zaramella in Chicago. They discussed scaling up the company's India operations, including manufacturing, sourcing, and exports, to integrate India into its global supply chain.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Luca Zaramella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mondelez International, in Chicago, with discussions centred on the company's growing presence in India and opportunities to further expand its manufacturing, sourcing, services and export footprint. The meeting, held on Friday, comes as the global snacking major continues to strengthen its presence in India.

Expanding India's Role in Global Supply Chain

According to the Ministry of Finance, the discussions covered Mondelez's continued investments in manufacturing and infrastructure in the country, as well as opportunities to scale up its operations and integrate India further into its global production and supply-chain network.

Sitharaman welcomed Mondelez's confidence in India and highlighted the country's skilled talent base, expanding manufacturing capabilities and evolving supply-chain ecosystem as key factors creating opportunities for companies to serve both domestic and international markets.

The Finance Minister also outlined the government's efforts to improve the ease and cost of doing business, pointing to regulatory simplification, digitalisation and improvements in infrastructure. These measures, she said, are aimed at creating an environment that enables global companies to deepen their long-term investments in India.

The government's engagement with multinational companies comes against the backdrop of its broader push to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities and position the country as an increasingly important production and export hub.

Context and Future Scope

For companies with global supply chains, India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem and availability of skilled talent could provide opportunities to increase local sourcing and production while catering to both Indian consumers and overseas markets. Mondelez has a significant portfolio in India and operates across categories including chocolate, biscuits and other snacking products. The company's brands include Cadbury, Oreo and Bournvita.

While the Ministry's post did not disclose any specific investment amount or announce a new manufacturing project, the discussions indicate scope for the company to expand its production, sourcing, services and exports from India. The meeting also highlights the government's continued outreach to global businesses as it seeks to attract long-term investment and deepen India's integration with international supply chains.

For Mondelez, greater investment in manufacturing and sourcing could strengthen India's role within its broader global operations while supporting access to the country's expanding domestic market. Sitharaman is in Chicago as part of an official nine-day visit to Canada and the US from August 25 to September 2, 2026. The US leg began on August 28. (ANI)