Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI alerts customers over UPI payments; shares six tips for safe transactions

    In the digital world, where making a payment is just one click away, customers must be careful and thoughtful. Following the increased risk of UPI fraud, the largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), published some UPI security tips to help make transactions more secure and safe. 

    SBI alerts customers over UPI payments; shares six tips for safe transactions - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    The National Payments Corporation of India developed the immediate real-time payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was introduced in 2016. The system integrates several banking services, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood, powering multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application. It also satisfies the need for peer-to-peer collecting.

    UPI has revolutionised real-time payments in India, making digital payments so simple that transactions through this mode increased by an astronomical Rs 10.7 trillion in August, according to NPCI data.

    The popularity of UPI is growing, and so are the opportunities of scamsters and fraudsters to trick individuals and steal money from their digital accounts. With the development of technology, scamsters occasionally come up with new strategies for robbing people.

    The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), published some UPI security tips to help make transactions more secure and safe due to the increased risk of UPI fraud. "Keep these UPI security tips when you use or conduct UPI transactions. Remain Vigilant & Safe With SBI," the lender tweeted recently. 

     

     

    Know a few tips shared by SBI while doing UPI transactions here:
    1) While receiving money, you don't need to input your UPI Pin
    2) Always check the recipient's identity before sending money to them
    3) Never accept random/unknown collect requests
    4) Do not give your UPI Pin to anyone
    5) When paying with a QR quote, always double-check the beneficiary information
    6) Alter your UPI pin frequently

    Also Read: Union Bank of India launches Rupay Credit Card on UPI and UPI Lite; check details

    Also Read: Want to link your UPI with WhatsApp? Here's step-by-step guide to follow
     

    Also Read: Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report
     

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended for next three months: Centre AJR

    Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended for next three months: Centre

    Dearness allowance for central govt employees hiked by 4%; here are the details - adt

    Dearness allowance for central govt employees hiked by 4 per cent; here are the details

    Delhi Airport's Domestic Terminals may resume liquor sales soon - adt

    Delhi Airport's Domestic Terminals may resume liquor sales soon

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Adani Group to invest USD 100 billion across new energy data centres in next 10 years gcw

    Adani Group to invest $100 billion across new energy, data centres in next 10 years

    Recent Stories

    Apple to reduce plan to boost iPhone 14 production Here s why gcw

    Apple to reduce plan to boost iPhone 14 production; Here's why

    10 Spectacular places you can visit in North India this October sur

    10 Spectacular places you can visit in North India this October

    football Will struggling Cristiano Ronaldo be dropped for Qatar World Cup 2022? Portugal boss gives ultimate response snt

    Will struggling Cristiano Ronaldo be dropped for World Cup 2022? Portugal boss gives ultimate response

    Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended for next three months: Centre AJR

    Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended for next three months: Centre

    Who is Giorgia Meloni Italy first woman prime minister know all about her gcw

    Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman prime minister

    Recent Videos

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon
    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon