Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report

    Digital payments will account for two out of every three payment transactions by 2026, with contributions from all over India, as per the PhonePe-BCG report. 
     

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    India's digital payments market is at a tipping point and is likely to increase more than triple to USD 10 trillion by 2026, as per the joint report by PhonePe and Boston Consulting Group. 

    Following the report, digital payments will account for two out of every three payment transactions by 2026, with contributions from all over India. Over the last five years, the digital payments sector has grown incredibly.

    Leading global and Indian fintech players have been key drivers of UPI adoption among end-users in India, aided by merchants with user-friendly transaction interfaces and innovative offerings backed by an open API ecosystem.

    The PhonePe-BCG report also identifies the growth levers for digital payments in India, including simplified customer onboarding, continued consumer awareness campaigns, merchants having greater access to credit, expanding merchant acceptance, infrastructure upgrades, and the establishment of a financial services marketplace to drive growth in underserved areas.

    It also discusses how IoT, 5G, and CBDC will provide additional impetus to growth.

    Head of the strategy, and investor relations, PhonePe, Karthik Raghupathy, stated, "We have seen the growth of UPI in recent years." Not surprisingly, UPI has seen a ninefold increase in transaction volume over the last three years, rising from five billion transactions in FY19 to approximately 46 billion transactions in FY22, accounting for more than 60% of non-cash transaction volumes in FY22."

    As per Raghupathy, this shows that digital payments have truly gained widespread acceptance throughout the country.

    "While tier I-II cities have seen widespread acceptance of digital payments, penetration in tier III-VI cities shows room for expansion." The next wave of growth will now come from tier III-VI cities, as evidenced by the fact that tier III-VI cities have contributed nearly 60-70 per cent of new PhonePe customers over the last two years," Raghupathy concluded. 
     

    Also Read: Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

    Also Read: RBI launches first worldwide hackathon named HaRBInger, winner to receive Rs 40 lakhs; Details inside

    Also Read: Five years of demonetisation: Cash transactions decline but not gone; digital payments on rise

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth? snt

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth?

    End of an era writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO gcw

    'End of an era,' writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Met COO: Her career, net worth, family and more snt

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO: Her career, net worth, family and more

    Remote work no longer acceptable return or get out Elon Musk s ultimatum to Tesla employees gcw

    'Remote work no longer acceptable, return or...' Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in mens rifle 3P, social media lauds-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in men's rifle 3P, social media lauds

    Kia EV6 Electric car launched at Rs 59 95 lakh know its salient features before buying it gcw

    Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

    Sidhu Moose Wala parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    Opinion 8 years down forever to go for PM Narendra Modi snt

    Opinion: 8 years down, forever to go for PM Narendra Modi

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon