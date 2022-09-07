Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to link your UPI with WhatsApp? Here's step-by-step guide to follow

    WhatsApp also offers several stickers and backgrounds to help you customise your payment experience on the platform. To access these stickers and backgrounds, go to the 'Sticker' icon in the chat composer.
     

    Team Newsable
    The digital payment method is the most convenient way of transaction these days, be it local shopping such as vegetables or buying some electronics. After the pandemic, many shifted to online mode; the most trusted and handy was the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Are you aware through WhatsApp using UPI, you can transfer money to any of your friends or family? Now, you can seamlessly make UPI-based payments in one place while chatting with your friends. Here are a few steps to follow to do so,  

    A) You can link your bank account. Add the active bank account that supports UPI. Your active phone number is also associated with your bank and your WhatsApp. And there you, you can now easily do the money transactions. 

    1) Open a conversation with the person you want to send money to, then tap the Payments icon. 

    2) Type the amount you want to send > tap next > get started

    3) Accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy, and continue

    4) Now, from the bank list, click on your bank

    5) Allow > verify via SMS you will not need to grant permission if WhatsApp already has permission to make and manage phone calls

    6) To send and receive payments with WhatsApp, tap the bank account you want to add

    7) Continue to verify your debit card and then click on the verify card, and it's done

    B) After linking the bank account to WhatsApp, you are ready to do the transactions.

    1) Open the chat window to whom you wish to send the money

    2) Navigate to the '₹' symbol (that's the payments icon)

    3) Enter the amount and then send > click on next > and then send payment

    C) You will be asked to confirm your UPI PIN before sending payment. If you haven't already created a UPI PIN, you'll be prompted to do so by entering the last six digits of your debit card and the expiration date.

    D) To find out if your payment was successful, simply check the status of your transfer in the chat or view past transactions in the payments settings.

    WhatsApp also provides a variety of stickers and backgrounds to help you personalise your payment experience on the platform. Go to the 'Sticker' icon in the chat composer to access these stickers and backgrounds.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
