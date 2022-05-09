Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rupee slumps to all-time new low, touches 77.20 per dollar

    The rupee dropped as much as 0.3% to 77.1825 a dollar on Monday, slipping past the previous record low 76.9812 touched in March. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    The rupee hit all-time lows early on Monday, trading over 77.20 per dollar, spurred by investors' choice for protection as Chinese lockdowns, conflict on the outskirts of Europe, and fear of increased interest rates jolted markets.

    While the Indian rupee closed close to its all-time lows of 77.05 per dollar on Friday, it fell dramatically today and was last trading around 77.20 per dollar, according to the most recent Bloomberg report. The rupee dropped as much as 0.3% to 77.1825 a dollar on Monday, slipping past the previous record low 76.9812 touched in March. 

