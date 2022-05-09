Rupee slumps to all-time new low, touches 77.20 per dollar

The rupee dropped as much as 0.3% to 77.1825 a dollar on Monday, slipping past the previous record low 76.9812 touched in March.

While the Indian rupee closed close to its all-time lows of 77.05 per dollar on Friday, it fell dramatically today and was last trading around 77.20 per dollar, according to the most recent Bloomberg report. The rupee dropped as much as 0.3% to 77.1825 a dollar on Monday, slipping past the previous record low 76.9812 touched in March.