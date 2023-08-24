Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

The projects discussed during the 54th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting included two from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two from the Ministry of Railways. The total estimated cost of the four projects is around Rs 7,693.17 crore.

A four-lane Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR), under Bharatmala Pariyojana, in Kerala and the Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor were among the four projects discussed by the 54th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting, chaired by Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of Logistics at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), convened in New Delhi on August 23

These projects involved two from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two from the Ministry of Railways, totalling Rs 7,693.17 crore in cost.

Dawra emphasized the crucial role of the GatiShakti National Master Plan portal and advocated for a comprehensive 'whole of government' approach to infrastructure planning and execution. She underscored the projects' importance in enhancing connectivity to key economic and social hubs and stressed the adoption of an Area Development Approach.

Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR)

One of the projects reviewed was the four-lane Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kerala, a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, with a budget of Rs 4,767.20 crore.

This project is integral to the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor, aimed at facilitating smoother and faster connectivity between the Eastern and Northern Regions. It is expected to stimulate economic growth in economically disadvantaged areas, reduce travel time and vehicle operation costs, and offer essential last-mile connectivity to the new international seaport in Vizhinjam.

Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor

Another road project, the Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor, with a projected expenditure of Rs 1,179.33 crore, was also evaluated by the NPG. This road project initiates at the junction of the new Vadodara-Delhi Expressway and culminates at the post-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway intersection.

It plays a crucial role in connecting Bodeli, Devaliya, Rajpipla, Netrang, Vyara, Dharampur, Vapi, and onwards to Mumbai via the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, currently under development. The project promises to enhance the local road network, reduce travel time, travel distances, and transportation costs, while also fostering socio-economic development and tourism along the project route.

Pushkar and Merta broad gauge line

The NPG also discussed a new broad gauge railway line proposal between Pushkar and Merta in Rajasthan, with a project cost of Rs 799.64 crore. This new line would establish direct connectivity from Central India to Northern India and the Western border, alleviating congestion and reducing pressure on highways.

Merta city to Ras broad gauge line

Lastly, the NPG evaluated another significant rail project in Rajasthan - a new broad-gauge line connecting Merta city to Ras Railway Stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 947 crore. This project holds substantial importance in expediting the movement of goods, promoting industrial development, and overall growth in the Pali and Nagaur districts of Rajasthan.