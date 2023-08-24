Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

    The projects discussed during the 54th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting included two from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two from the Ministry of Railways. The total estimated cost of the four projects is around Rs 7,693.17 crore.

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    A four-lane Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR), under Bharatmala Pariyojana, in Kerala and the Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor were among the four projects discussed by the 54th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting, chaired by Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of Logistics at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), convened in New Delhi on August 23

    These projects involved two from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two from the Ministry of Railways, totalling Rs 7,693.17 crore in cost.

    Dawra emphasized the crucial role of the GatiShakti National Master Plan portal and advocated for a comprehensive 'whole of government' approach to infrastructure planning and execution. She underscored the projects' importance in enhancing connectivity to key economic and social hubs and stressed the adoption of an Area Development Approach.

    Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR) 

    One of the projects reviewed was the four-lane Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kerala, a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, with a budget of Rs 4,767.20 crore. 

    This project is integral to the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor, aimed at facilitating smoother and faster connectivity between the Eastern and Northern Regions. It is expected to stimulate economic growth in economically disadvantaged areas, reduce travel time and vehicle operation costs, and offer essential last-mile connectivity to the new international seaport in Vizhinjam.

    Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor

    Another road project, the Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor, with a projected expenditure of Rs 1,179.33 crore, was also evaluated by the NPG. This road project initiates at the junction of the new Vadodara-Delhi Expressway and culminates at the post-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway intersection. 

    It plays a crucial role in connecting Bodeli, Devaliya, Rajpipla, Netrang, Vyara, Dharampur, Vapi, and onwards to Mumbai via the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, currently under development. The project promises to enhance the local road network, reduce travel time, travel distances, and transportation costs, while also fostering socio-economic development and tourism along the project route.

    Pushkar and Merta broad gauge line

    The NPG also discussed a new broad gauge railway line proposal between Pushkar and Merta in Rajasthan, with a project cost of Rs 799.64 crore. This new line would establish direct connectivity from Central India to Northern India and the Western border, alleviating congestion and reducing pressure on highways.

    Merta city to Ras broad gauge line

    Lastly, the NPG evaluated another significant rail project in Rajasthan - a new broad-gauge line connecting Merta city to Ras Railway Stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 947 crore. This project holds substantial importance in expediting the movement of goods, promoting industrial development, and overall growth in the Pali and Nagaur districts of Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Economists predict GDP growth to be higher than RBI's 8% estimate for June quarter

    Economists predict GDP growth to be higher than RBI's 8% estimate for June quarter

    Digital India Story: When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

    Recent Stories

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced Here is a step by step guide to check it gcw

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

    Carlsen Vs Praggnanandhaa: How does a tiebreaker work in chess?

    Carlsen Vs Praggnanandhaa: How does a tiebreaker work in chess?

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83 ADC

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success WATCH AJR

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success | WATCH

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon