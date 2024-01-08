'Remarkable step in energy journey...' PM hails start of oil production from deepwater Krishna Godavari basin

The project, led by the state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), aligns with India's mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and is anticipated to substantially contribute to the nation's energy needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the commencement of the first oil production from the challenging deepwater Krishna Godavari basin (KG-DWN-98/2 Block), located off the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The project, undertaken by India's state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), marks a crucial step in the nation's energy journey and aligns with the mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Responding to the X post of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister said: "This is a remarkable step in India’s energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well.”

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri announced the historic moment on social media, declaring that the "First Oil" production had started from the complex KG-DWN-98/2 Block. Prime Minister Modi commended the achievement, describing it as a remarkable step in India's energy progress and emphasizing its positive impact on the economy.

Puri highlighted that the project's location in the deepwater Krishna Godavari basin, known for its complexity, adds to the significance of the accomplishment. The production from this block is anticipated to contribute substantially to India's energy needs, with an expected output of 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Expressing enthusiasm about the project's potential, Puri conveyed that it is poised to increase national oil and natural gas production by 7%, furthering the cause of an energy-self-reliant Bharat. The KG-DWN-98/2 Block's successful initiation of oil production aligns with India's aspirations for energy security and economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.