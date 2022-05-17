Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action

    Ratan Tata claimed that the fraudulent page had been duping people by posing as his colleagues and requesting money in exchange for assistance.

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    The industrialist and emeritus chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, drew attention to a Facebook page named 'Ratan Tata Foundation' and called it a fake account on Tuesday. He claimed that the fraudulent page had been duping people by posing as his colleagues and requesting money in exchange for assistance.

    Taking to his social media, Ratan Tata stated that they don't accept funds in any form. 

    Tata stated he would take strict action and asked people to report the fraudulent Facebook page after sharing a screenshot on Instagram. Tata wrote, "This is to inform you of this fraudulent page that has been scamming innocent citizens by using the names of my colleagues in exchange for money in exchange for assistance." 

    Additionally, Tata stated that the charitable organisations of the Tata Group do not accept funds in exchange for assistance. As a result, the Ratan Tata Foundation page on the platform has now been removed. 

    In another status, the industrialist asked his followers to email talktous@tatatrusts.org to confirm the authenticity of pages and companies using the Tata name. For the uninitiated, Tata Trust is the philanthropic arm of Tata Sons and does not have a Ratan Tata Foundation under it.

    Last year, industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra red-flagged a page containing fabricated quotes about him, threatening legal action.

    Meantime, Ratan Tata recently revisited his time at the School of Architecture, which helped him design the Nano car. Tata Son's chairman emeritus also discussed his motivation for developing the Nano car. Seeing many Indian families riding on scooters with their children was a major motivator for Tata to create such a vehicle.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
