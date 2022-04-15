RSS doesn't believe in religious discrimination: Gadkari explains to Ratan Tata during hospital inauguration

The Union Minister and Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader inaugurated a charitable hospital in the Sinhagad area in Maharashtra.

While sharing one incident on Thursday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that once Ratan Tata questioned him while inaugurating a hospital that is this hospital only for the Hindu community.

During the occasion, the Minister was recounting an anecdote when he was a Minister in the Maharashtra state in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Gadkari stated that in Aurangabad, a hospital named after the late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief KB Hedgewar was inaugurated. At that time, he (Gadkari) was the Minister in the state government. And a senior RSS functionary expressed his wish that the hospital be inaugurated by the industrialist Ratan Tata and asked for his (Gadkari's) help.

Gadkari added that he connected with Tata and convinced him to inaugurate the hospital, mentioning the Tata Cancer Hospital's contribution in providing cancer care to the country's poor.

After reaching the hospital, Tata questioned Gadkari, that is this hospital only for the Hindu community people. Gadkari said, 'And, why do you believe so?' to which Tata replied because it belongs to RSS.

The Minister explained that the hospital is for everyone, all communities, and not just for Hindus. No such thing (religious discrimination) does not happen in RSS.

Gadkari added that he explained many things to Tata, and then he was delighted, Gadkari concluded.

