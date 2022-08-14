I am prepared for failure, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once said | Top Quotes

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala never minced his words when it came to expressing his thoughts about investments and market trends. Let's take a look at some of his iconic quotes from recent times.

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was often regarded as India's Warren Buffett, passed away on Sunday morning. He was 62. A billionaire investor with a Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala was the 48th richest man in the country.

At the end of the June quarter, Jhunjhunwala had a stake in 47 companies. His portfolio included firms like Titan, Star Health, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Rallis India, Tata Motors, Escorts, Canara Bank, and Nazara Technologies. His largest holding was Titan (5.05 per cent worth over Rs 11,000 crore). His largest holding include Aptech Ltd (23.37 per cent), followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd (17.49 per cent) and Metro Brands (14.43 per cent).

August 9, 2022

"I think the domestic stock markets will grow regardless of global developments. I am very bullish on PSU banks. They have great power of gathering deposits"

February 2022

"A lot of people question why I've started an airline. Rather than answer them, I say I am prepared for failure. It's better to have tried and failed than not tried at all."

February 2022

"Market is the only king; you can never dominate it."

February 2022

“Whatever the Modi government is doing is not for short-term gains but towards long-term sustenance. There is realism, not capitalism or socialism in the country."

October 2021

"Risk is the essence of life. You are nothing if you do not take risks. Market and cooking cannot be taught. It is to be learnt self."

