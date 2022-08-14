Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

The billionaire investor's death comes just days after his private airline, Akasa Air, took to the skies. Jhunjhunwala invested $35 million for a 40 per cent stake in the venture.

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday. He was 62. The billionaire investor's death comes just days after his private airline, Akasa Air, took to the skies. Jhunjhunwala invested $35 million for a 40 per cent stake in the venture. Akasa Air made its maiden flight on August 7.

According to Forbes, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth was projected to be $5.8 billion as of August 2022. Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Ltd and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He was also one of the directors of several Indian firms. He was also an advisor to India's International Movement at the United Nations.

Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while still in college.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. His father worked as an Income Tax Officer in Mumbai. Jhunjhunwala dived headfirst into Dalal Street after enrolling in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Jhunjhunwala.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."