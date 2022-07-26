Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless

The onset of the Pandemic made humankind ponder upon numerous things and shifted the thinking towards having a destination wedding with close-knit people than with a mere flock of thousands.

Past few years have been extremely uncertain and precarious due to the fret of Covid 19, globally. The onset of the Pandemic made humankind ponder upon numerous things and shifted the thinking towards having a destination wedding with close knit people than with a mere flock of thousands. With the development and (blessing) of vaccines, it led nations to relax the travel norms and get the tourism and wedding industry back on its feet.

Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal planned impeccable international destination weddings at three different locations, across the globe. ‘It felt like people have been released from a cage and just wanted to fly and go far away’, said Sunny Sabharwal. Team Pulse organized a big fat Indian wedding in Dubai, UAE. The wedding was planned for Delhi – based families.

“For couples longing an exotic & luxurious wedding, Dubai is the place! From beach and desert weddings to city and even private island weddings, this place gives you a lot of options & themes to choose from. With its cultural vastness and so many activities for you and your guests to indulge into, getting married under this Arabian Sky is going to be one gala affair”, on asking about the choice of venues couples are inclined towards.

Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal executed each aspect of the wedding, be it air travel or managing hotel’s amenities for guests to have a seamless experience. It was a three days long party and every event was executed keeping in mind how people wanted to have the time of their lives. The first night was all about ‘Dubai Vibes’ – set along a theme of traditional Arabian décor with famous elements like Tanura Act and a lot more. The blast of celebrations continued with traditional rituals.

One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was an all-vegetarian menu, in a city famous for non-vegetarian cuisines. It becomes a challenge for religious Indian families to cope up with this factor, but Sunny Sabharwal ensured that the families’ sacrament was held and ensured a separate cooking space in a five-star hotel. A team of hand-picked chefs was appointed to look into the purity of food and add Indian flavor.

The wedding celebrations brimmed with top notch entertainment lineup. Surj RDB made the last event an unforgettable evening. The music luminary rolled with people with super high energy.

“It was our first international destination wedding post pandemic, and it felt freeing knowing that we can now get back to our usual game. Plus, the fact that every guest returned to India safely without complications, was another booster for us.” said Sabharwal.

With the witnessed success, it can be said that choosing an international destination for weddings can be planned with experts.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content