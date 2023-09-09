Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 9 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices today, September 9, remained broadly unchanged in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. Among other big cities, Kolkata was selling petrol for Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel for Rs 92.76. Diesel cost Rs. 94.24 per litre and petrol cost Rs. 102.86 per litre in Chennai.

    In Lucknow, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.76 per litre.

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20  
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai  
    Petrol:  Rs 102.86  
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18  
    Diesel:  Rs 90.05

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03  
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.72  
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 106.14    
    Diesel: Rs 92.69

    The pricing of fuels in India is regulated by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and price caps. Value Added Tax (VAT) collection is handled by the states, whereas excise tax collection is handled by the federal government. Fuel costs might fluctuate as a result of the different VAT rates that each state applies.

