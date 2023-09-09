Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 9 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and other cities

Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 9, remained broadly unchanged in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. Among other big cities, Kolkata was selling petrol for Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel for Rs 92.76. Diesel cost Rs. 94.24 per litre and petrol cost Rs. 102.86 per litre in Chennai.

In Lucknow, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.76 per litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.24

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol: Rs 106.14

Diesel: Rs 92.69

The pricing of fuels in India is regulated by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and price caps. Value Added Tax (VAT) collection is handled by the states, whereas excise tax collection is handled by the federal government. Fuel costs might fluctuate as a result of the different VAT rates that each state applies.