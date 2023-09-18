Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 18 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices on September 18: Stay informed about the daily fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. Although most regions generally witness stable pricing, it's possible that certain cities may experience slight variations.

Indian oil companies on Monday (September 18) maintained relatively consistent petrol and diesel prices in major cities. However, it's crucial to recognize that these prices can vary between states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

Currently, in Delhi, petrol is retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31, with diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03, with diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Conversely, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. Let's examine prices in some other cities.

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Varanasi

Petrol: Rs 97.38

Diesel: Rs 90.56

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Agra

Petrol: Rs 96.63

Diesel: Rs 89.80