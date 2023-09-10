Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 10 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel are revealed daily at 6 am, regardless of whether they have undergone changes or remained constant. As of September 10, in Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on September 10 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20  
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai  
    Petrol:  Rs 102.86  
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18  
    Diesel:  Rs 90.05

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03  
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.72  
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 106.14    
    Diesel: Rs 92.69

    The central government controls gasoline pricing, which is impacted by things like excise duty, base prices, and price ceilings. State governments are in charge of collecting Value Added Tax (VAT), whereas the federal government is in charge of collecting excise tax. The various VAT rates that each state uses may cause variations in fuel prices.
     

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
