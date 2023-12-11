Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers

    The Modi government plans a potential decrease in petrol and diesel prices after discussions with oil companies, aiming to ease the burden on consumers. Profits accrued by oil firms might aid in curbing the inflationary impact, aligning with the upcoming elections and reflecting a positive step for the government.

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Amidst widespread criticism over soaring petrol and diesel prices, the Modi government is reportedly gearing up to ease the burden on the common populace. Discussions between the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and the central government indicate a potential decrease in fuel prices, signalling a shift in the political landscape ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Fuel prices remained relatively steady throughout the year, despite last year's steep rise due to soaring international crude oil rates, pushing petrol prices to over Rs 115 per litre. The government's tax adjustments and strategic pricing helped curb the escalation, although it still exceeded the Rs 100 mark. However, sources suggest an imminent substantial drop in petrol and diesel prices.

    India’s overall exports grow 9.43% in October 2023 to touch $62.26 billion

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have engaged in discussions with oil companies regarding this development. This year, oil companies reaped profits of 8 to 10 rupees on petrol and 3 to 4 rupees on diesel, aiming to recover losses incurred over the past years, amassing a collective profit of Rs 28,000 crore, shared among entities such as IOC, HPCL, and BPCL.

    India's eight core industries have achieved growth in September

    The government intends to alleviate the consumer burden by leveraging these profits, possibly curbing inflationary challenges to a reasonable extent. International crude oil prices ranging between 75 to 80 US dollars per barrel have facilitated conducive negotiations with oil companies, hinting at a favourable outcome.

    The imminent reduction in petrol and diesel prices, especially with the Lok Sabha elections drawing near, signifies an initial success for the Modi government, potentially resonating positively with the populace.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report AJR

    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    Coca Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon Dou Report gcw

    Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH) snt

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH)

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision AJR

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision

    Recent Stories

    Demon Slayer to One Piece-7 best anime of 2023 RBA EAI

    Demon Slayer to One Piece-7 best anime of 2023

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform anr

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform

    cricket 'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session osf

    'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year RBA EAI

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year

    Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister gcw

    Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon