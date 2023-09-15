Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 15: From Bengaluru to Gurugram, check fuel rates in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 15: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 15: On Friday, September 15, Indian oil companies maintained nearly consistent petrol and diesel prices across major cities, albeit with minor adjustments. However, it's important to note that these prices can vary from state to state due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    As of now, in Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31, and diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03, with diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. Let us take a look at prices at some other cities.

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.79    
    Diesel: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84 
    Diesel:  Rs 89.72

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Varanasi
    Petrol: Rs 97.38
    Diesel: Rs 90.56

    Agra
    Petrol: Rs 96.63
    Diesel: Rs 89.80

    In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, determine petrol and diesel prices. This pricing is conducted on a daily basis, and the rates are adjusted in line with global crude oil prices. These daily rates, whether revised or unchanged, are typically announced at 6 a.m. each day. However, it's worth noting that these prices can differ across states due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    Additionally, customers can easily check the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS. Indian Oil customers can receive this information by sending an SMS with "RSP" followed by their city code to 9224992249. BPCL customers can obtain the price by sending an SMS to 9223112222, typing "RSP" followed by their city code. HPCL consumers can inquire about the price by sending "HPPrice" followed by their city code to 9222201122.

