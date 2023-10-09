Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Petrol, diesel prices on October 9: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 9: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, October 9, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At the present time, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Let us check the petrol and diesel rates in some cities:

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Prices for petrol and diesel are set in India by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Rates are set daily, according on the global price of crude oil, and this is done on an ongoing basis.
     

