    Petrol, diesel prices on October 26: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 26: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    The price of crude oil seems to be staying the same on the global market. On Thursday, at around six in the morning, WTI crude was trading at $85.54 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude is trading at $90.28. The nation's oil marketing companies have made available the most recent prices for petrol and diesel.  In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. 

    At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a gallon of petrol for Rs 102.63.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.86
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
