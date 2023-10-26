Petrol, diesel prices on October 26: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and more

Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 26: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

The price of crude oil seems to be staying the same on the global market. On Thursday, at around six in the morning, WTI crude was trading at $85.54 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude is trading at $90.28. The nation's oil marketing companies have made available the most recent prices for petrol and diesel. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.86

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.