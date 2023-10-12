Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Petrol, diesel prices on October 12: Check fuel rate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 12: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices on October 12 Check fuel rate in Bengaluru Mumbai Kolkata and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    A slight decline was seen in the price of crude oil in the international market today. Around 6 am on Thursday, WTI crude was being sold at $ 83.15 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude has also come down to $ 85.57 per barrel

    With a few small adjustments, Indian oil firms maintained the pricing of petrol and diesel in all major cities on Thursday, October 12. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
