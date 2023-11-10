Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Petrol, diesel prices on November 10: Check new fuel rate in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai & more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on November 10: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

     

    Government oil corporations have surprised the citizens in numerous cities on Dhanteras. In the midst of the drop in oil prices on the international market, retail prices for petrol and diesel were announced on Friday morning. 

    Right now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a litre of petrol for Rs 102.63.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.86
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the daily prices for fuel and diesel. Customers of BPCL may receive information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code, and customers of Indian Oil can receive information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249. On the other hand, HPCL customers may receive the price by texting 9222201122 with HPPrice and their city code.
     

