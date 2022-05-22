Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, May 22: Check fuel rates in your city

    The new petrol and diesel prices came into effect on Sunday a day after the Narendra Modi government's decision to slash the excise duty on auto fuels

    Petrol diesel price today, May 22: Check the rates in your city
    New Delhi, First Published May 22, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    The new petrol and diesel prices came into effect on Sunday a day after the Narendra Modi government's decision to slash the excise duty on auto fuels. The decision means that petrol is now cheaper by Rs 8.69 per litre (Delhi) while the price of diesel has come down by Rs 7.05 per litre after taking into account its impact on other levies.

    The excise duty reduction has provided some relief for consumers, who have already been reeling under record-high inflation.

    Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 previously. Diesel is now priced at Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier. 

    Price notifications from oil marketing showed that petrol rates in the financial capital Mumbai had tumbled to Rs 111.35 a litre from Rs 120.51 while diesel rate is now at Rs 97.28 per litre compared to Rs 104.77 earlier.

    In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 106.03 a litre (earlier Rs 115.12) and diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata (previously Rs 99.83). In Chennai, a litre of petrol previously cost Rs 110.85. On Sunday, it cost Rs 102.63 per litre. Diesel price in Chennai came below the Rs 100 mark and is now available at Rs 94.24 (earlier Rs 100.94) per litre.

    To note, fuel costs vary from state to state depending on local cesses like Value Added Tax.

    Let us take a look at fuel rates in some more cities

    Bengaluru

    Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

    Gurugram

    Petrol: Rs 97.81 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

    Ahmedabad

    Petrol: Rs 96.30 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 92.43 per litre

    Bhubaneswar

    Petrol: Rs 103.19 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.76 per litre

    Chandigarh

    Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

    Hyderabad 

    Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

    Jaipur 

    Petrol: Rs 108.48 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.72 per litre

    Lucknow 

    Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

    Patna 

    Petrol: Rs 107.24 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.04 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol: Rs 107.44 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 96.26 per litre

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
