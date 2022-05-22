Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    Created by artist Vrinda Zaveri, the Doodle celebrates Gama's achievements inside the ring and also the impact and representation he brought to Indian culture.

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday with a Doodle facts trivia more
    New Delhi, First Published May 22, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    Google on Sunday celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Indian wrestler Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt with a Doodle artwork. Famously nicknamed 'The Great Gama', Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt was regarded as one of the best wrestlers ever. 

    Let's take a look at some facts about 'Gama Pehlwan'

    * Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt earned the nickname 'The Great Gama' after he remained unbeaten throughout his international career.

    * Born on May 22, 1878, in Jabbowal village of Punjab's Amritsar district, Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt's workout routine amazed many around him. Gama's father, Muhammad Aziz Baksh was a wrestler in the court of Datia's Maharaja Bhawani Singh. He lost his father at the age of six.

    * He would do 500 lunges and 500 lunges at the age of 10. He picked up wrestling when he turned 15, and never turned back. Titles kept coming his way. 

    * One of his most memorable wins was the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship in 1910. He was bestowed with the title of 'Tiger' after he won the World Wrestling Championship of 1927. 

    * He became an instant sensation in the Indian household. Newspapers hailed him as a national hero and termed him 'Rustam-e-Hind'.

    * The Prine of Wales, during his visit to India honoured the great wrestler by presenting him with a silver mace.

    *According to reports, even Bruce Lee was a known admirer of 'Gama Pehlwan' and included aspects of his conditioning into his own training routine.

    * The wrestler lived in Lahore, Pakistan till his death on May 23 1960.

