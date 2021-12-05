  • Facebook
    Petrol, diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here

    The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the key cities today.

    Petrol diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Sunday, December 5 for over a month since the Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to bring down record-high retail fuel prices. Following the Centre's decision, several state and union territory (UT) governments, including opposition-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, had further reduced prices by cutting taxes.

    The price of petrol in Delhi remained static at Rs 95.41 per litre, three days after the government reduced value-added tax (VAT) from 30 percent to 19.4 percent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre. According to Indian Oil Corporation, the price of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. The fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, among all the four metro cities.

    Also read: Gold, silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 91.43 per litre as well. On the other hand, petrol can be bought at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre.

    In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.65 and diesel costs Rs 85.08 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

    State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
