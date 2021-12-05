Gold, silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Sunday is Rs 46,510. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal remained unchanged, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 61,600.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold saw a slight change with an increase of Rs 100 since Saturday’s trading price to Rs 47,510. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Sunday is Rs 46,510. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal remained constant, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 61,600.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,170, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,910. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Sunday is Rs 47,510 and Rs 46,510 respectively.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 49,220 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,120. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,830 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,760.

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands unchanged which now stands at Rs 61,600. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 65,500. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,600 on Sunday.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 49,220 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,500 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 47,510 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,170 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,560 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,500 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram