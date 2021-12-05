  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Sunday is Rs 46,510.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
    The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold saw a slight change with an increase of Rs 100 since Saturday’s trading price to Rs 47,510. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Sunday is Rs 46,510. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal remained constant, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 61,600.

    In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,170, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,910. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Sunday is Rs 47,510 and Rs 46,510 respectively.

    In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 49,220 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,120. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,830 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,760.

    Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands unchanged which now stands at Rs 61,600. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 65,500. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,600 on Sunday.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 49,220 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 65,500 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 47,510 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 51,170 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 49,560 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 65,500 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 48,830 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
