Petrol, Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities

Stay informed about the latest petrol and diesel prices set by oil marketing companies. Explore the various factors impacting the final costs, including transportation, taxes, and retailer commissions.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (August 24) remained unchanged across major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. The daily price updates for petrol and diesel occur at 6 am, regardless of whether there are any adjustments or they remain constant. However, these prices can vary among states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), transportation expenses, local levies, and other considerations.

According to reports from state-owned oil companies, the cost of petrol has decreased by 27 paise, now reaching Rs 96.65 per liter in Noida. Similarly, diesel prices have seen a drop of 25 paise, bringing the cost down to Rs 89.80 per liter.

Minor variations were witnessed in some parts of the country. Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol price - Rs 101.94

Diesel price - Rs 87.89

Noida:

Petrol price - Rs 96.79

Diesel price - Rs 89.96

New Delhi:

Petrol price - Rs 96.72

Diesel price - Rs 89.62

Chennai:

Petrol price - Rs 102.86

Diesel price - Rs 94.46

Chandigarh:

Petrol price - Rs 96.20

Diesel price - Rs 84.26

Gurugram:

Petrol price - Rs 96.84

Diesel price - Rs 89.72

Kolkata:

Petrol price - Rs 106.03

Diesel price - Rs 92.76

Lucknow:

Petrol price - Rs 96.57

Diesel price - Rs 89.76

Mumbai:

Petrol price - Rs 106.31

Diesel price - Rs 94.27