    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Petrol and Diesel Rates August 23, 2023: Stay up-to-date regarding the recently updated prices of petrol and diesel as set by oil marketing firms. Gain insight into the diverse elements influencing the eventual expenses, encompassing transport costs, taxes, and retailer commissions.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel on Wednesday (August 23) remained unchanged across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Every day at 6 am, the prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed, irrespective of whether they remain unchanged or undergo revision. Nevertheless, these prices differ across states due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight expenses, local taxes, and more.

    As per information from government-owned oil companies, the price of petrol has seen a decrease of 27 paise, now retailing at Rs 96.65 per liter in Noida. Similarly, diesel prices have gone down by 25 paise, resulting in a cost of Rs 89.80 per liter.

    In the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the cost of petrol has seen a reduction of 11 paise, settling at Rs 96.47 per liter, while diesel prices have decreased by 10 paise to reach Rs 89.91 per liter. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, the price of petrol has risen by 5 paise, reaching Rs 108.48 per liter, and diesel prices have also increased by 5 paise, amounting to Rs 93.72 per liter.

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price - Rs 101.94
    Diesel price - Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.20
    Diesel price - Rs 84.26

    Chennai:
    Petrol price - Rs 102.86
    Diesel price - Rs 94.46

    Gurugram:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.84
    Diesel price - Rs 89.72

    Kolkata:
    Petrol price - Rs 106.03
    Diesel price - Rs 92.76

    Lucknow:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.57
    Diesel price - Rs 89.76

    Mumbai:
    Petrol price - Rs 106.31
    Diesel price - Rs 94.27

    New Delhi:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.72
    Diesel price - Rs 89.62

    Noida:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.79
    Diesel price - Rs 89.96

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
