Petrol, Diesel price today, August 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

Petrol and Diesel Rates August 22, 2023: Stay informed about the newly revised petrol and diesel prices by oil marketing companies. Understand the various factors that contribute to the ultimate cost, including transportation expenses, taxes, and dealer commissions.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday (August 22) remained steady for over a year, with the latest rate revision occurring in May 2022. While these prices can differ among various states, factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations contribute to these variations.

As of August 22, the price of petrol in Delhi has reached Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per liter.

As per the routine 6 am price revision conducted by oil marketing companies, prominent cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have experienced a lack of alteration in their petrol and diesel prices, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

The structure of fuel pricing in India is subject to central government regulation and is shaped by a combination of factors encompassing excise duty, base prices, and price caps. The central government assumes responsibility for the collection of excise duty, while the task of collecting VAT falls under the jurisdiction of individual states. Given that each state employs its unique VAT rates, resulting variations in fuel prices are entirely foreseeable.

Ahmedabad:

Petrol - Rs 96.22

Diesel - Rs 91.96

Ajmer:

Petrol - Rs 108.20

Diesel - Rs 93.47

Amritsar:

Petrol - Rs 98.76

Diesel - Rs 89.06

Noida:

Petrol - Rs 96.76

Diesel - Rs 89.93

Gurugram:

Petrol - Rs 96.66

Diesel - Rs 89.54

Jaipur:

Petrol - Rs 108.41

Diesel - Rs 93.65

Lucknow:

Petrol - Rs 96.57

Diesel - Rs 89.76

Patna:

Petrol - Rs 107.47

Diesel - Rs 94.25