Petrol, Diesel price today, August 21: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 21, 2023: Oil marketing companies have released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions.

In the realm of fuel pricing in India, petrol and diesel prices are disclosed at 6 am every day, a ritual that persists regardless of whether they have experienced any fluctuations. However, this unveiling unfolds with distinctive variations across states, largely attributed to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), shipping expenses, and local municipal levies.

As of August 21, a liter of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per liter.

The dynamic pricing of petrol and diesel across the nation rests upon a multifaceted framework encompassing a plethora of components. Among these, freight expenses, VAT, and municipal taxes exert their influence, culminating in diverse rates that diverge from state to state.

It should be noted that since May 2022, fuel prices have maintained their equilibrium, following reductions in gasoline taxes enacted by the central government and select states.

Guided by the rhythm of the global crude oil price, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) orchestrate the retail price adjustments for fuel every morning at 6 am. The intricate web of fuel pricing in India is woven by the government's orchestration of excise taxes, base pricing, and regulatory price caps, constituting the machinery steering the trajectory of gasoline costs.

Bengaluru:

Petrol Price - Rs 101.94

Diesel Price - Rs 87.89

Chandigarh:

Petrol Price - Rs 98.65

Diesel Price - Rs 88.95

Chennai:

Petrol Price - Rs 102.63

Diesel Price - Rs 94.24

Gurugram:

Petrol Price - Rs 97.04

Diesel Price - Rs 89.91

Kolkata:

Petrol Price - Rs 106.03

Diesel Price - Rs 92.76

Lucknow:

Petrol Price - Rs 96.57

Diesel Price - Rs 89.76

Mumbai:

Petrol Price - Rs 106.31

Diesel Price - Rs 94.27

New Delhi:

Petrol Price - Rs 96.72

Diesel Price - Rs 89.62

Noida:

Petrol Price - Rs 96.65

Diesel Price - Rs 89.82