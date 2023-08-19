Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 19, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 19: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Indian Oil Marketing Companies have revised the rates for petrol and diesel for Saturday. The latest update reveals that fuel prices have risen in several cities, including Gurugram, Noida, and Lucknow. Every morning at 6 am, oil marketing companies update the current rates of petrol and diesel. However, these prices vary due to different state taxes imposed on them.

    On Saturday, August 19, 2023, the prices of petrol and diesel have undergone changes in numerous cities. If you're planning to refuel your vehicle today, we provide you with the current petrol and diesel rates in your city.

    Let us take a look at the rates in different cities

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18    
    Diesel: Rs 90.05

    Kolkata
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 96.74    
    Diesel: Rs 89.93

    Mumbai
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida
    Petrol: Rs 96.65    
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    In terms of international crude oil prices, the last trading day of the week showed positive movement. Both WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil prices have witnessed an increase. The price of Brent crude oil has risen by 0.81 per cent, reaching $84.80 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of WTI crude oil has surged by 1.07 per cent, reaching $81.25 per barrel.

    You have convenient options to check petrol and diesel prices using a mobile app. The Indian Oil website offers the ability to find out the prices by sending an SMS with the RSP dealer code to 92249 92249. Alternatively, you can also download the Indian Oil mobile app for this information.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
